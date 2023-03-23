MOMAX’s 15W MagSafe 10,000mAh battery with 20W USB-C PD returns to low of $116

Momax Technology (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 10,000mAh MFi 15W MagSafe/20W USB-C PD 3-in-1 Portable Battery for $115.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code FDHVWA7C at checkout. Typically $200, this battery just fell to $170 before the stacking discounts brought it back down to today’s lead deal. This marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked, and comes in at $4 below our last mention from earlier this month. Ready to power your entire mobile Apple kit, this portable battery offers the fastest wireless charging available for the iPhone 12 series and newer. That’s right, it has 15W MagSafe charging on top of a built-in 5W puck for your Apple Watch and another 5W area for your AirPods. Plus, there’s a 20W USB-C PD output which is enough to charge an iPad, many Android smartphones, and more. It even has a 10,000mAh capacity, which is enough to recharge your iPhone or Apple Watch multiple times with ease. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need 15W MagSafe charging or the built-in Apple Watch charger, then consider picking up the Baseus 20000mAh portable battery for $48 once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $60, you’ll find 65W USB-C PD output here, which is more than three times what today’s lead deal delivers. It’s also double the mAh rating so you’ll find twice the capacity here.

Whenever you get home, power your entire Apple kit, including a 16-inch M2 Max MacBook Pro, with Satechi’s new 200W 6-port USB-C charging station. It’s on sale for 20% off right now, which is a rare discount, dropping the charger to $120. Then, swing by our Smartphone Accessories guide for other great ways to save on powering your on-the-go setup.

Momax 15W MagSafe Portable Battery features:

MOMAX 3-in-1 wireless charger is MFM and MFi certified, so you can be sure that it not only works perfectly with your Apple devices, but also meets Apple’s strict quality and safety standards since it uses official MagSafe components. Never worry about a mismatched watchOS update again. Different from most aftermarket power banks that only provides 7.5W wireless charging for iPhone, this wireless charger station provides an unrestricted 15W output. It also offers separate 5W output for Apple Watch and AirPods, which means you can charge all your Apple gadgets at the same time without losing speed.

