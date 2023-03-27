Smartphone Accessories: GRV Bluetooth Smartwatch Fitness Tracker now $24.50, more

Patrick Campanale -
50% off From $6
a close up of a watch

GRV US (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Smartwatch for $24.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically going for $30 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at a return to the all-time low there only seen a handful of times in the past. While typically you’d expect to spend $50 or more on a smartwatch, this model delivers many of the same features that others offer in a more affordable form-factor. With nine sports modes built-in, you’ll be able to track various workouts when wearing this smartwatch. It has a sleep tracker, heart rate monitor, and can even last for up to seven days on a single charge. Plus, it’s IP68 water-resistant so you can wear it in the shower, when it’s raining, or even when swimming. It’ll also pair to either iPhone or Android smartphones, meaning that just about anyone can use this smartwatch.

This fitness tracker watch can accurately track calories burned, steps taken, sleep quality. 9 sports modes are optional, including various outdoor and indoor activities, allow you to get the real-time stats during your workouts on the watch. You can also connect it to smartphone’s GPS to track all your workout routes and distance traveled during exercise. This smart watch is compatible with most iOS 8.0 & Android 4.4 or higher smart phones(Not for PC or tablet). Pair the smart watch to your phone and receive all incoming calls, messages, apps notifications straight to your smartwatch including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, and more. (Please note: only supports receiving calls and messages).

