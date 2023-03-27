Beats’ latest earbuds on sale to start the week: Studio Buds $120 (Save 20%), Fit Pro $160, more

Amazon today is kicking off the new work week by discounting a series of Beats earbuds. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick amongst the savings puts the spotlight on the Beats Studio Buds at $119.95. Available in five different styles, pricing is all down from the usual $150 going rate to deliver the second-best price of the year. This is the lowest we’ve seen in over a month, too, and one of the first chances overall to save in 2023.

Beats Studio Buds deliver many of the brand’s latest features with a more balances price tag attached. Further accentuated by today’s discounts, these earbuds are just as handy for everyday listening on iPhone as they are Android, with a true wireless design that comes backed by Apple’s H1 chip. There’s 8 hours of listening on a single charge, which steps up to 24 hours thanks to the companion USB-C charging case. Throw in active noise cancellation and IPX4 water-resistance and one of five fresh styles, and you’re looking at the perfect buds for spring workouts and just everyday listening.

Alongside the Studio Buds highlighted above, we’re also tracking a collection of all-time low discounts on other various Beats earbuds. These aren’t entirely new drops to the best discounts yet like the lead deal, but matching the lowest prices available that we’ve seen in previous summer sales and the like. They’re still all-around rare chances to save, and in some cases only the second times on sale for first markdown in months.

More on the Beats Studio Buds:

True wireless noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are made for music. Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact, in-ear form factor. The result immersive sound that pulls the emotion of the music from the studio to your ears to keep you inspired. These earphones feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound.

