SwitchBot’s Wi-Fi hygrometer/thermometer combo includes a hub for remote access at $20

Wonderlabs (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the SwitchBot Wi-Fi Hygrometer Thermometer with Hub for $20.24 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code HUBMETER at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically $45 at Amazon, this $25 discount marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and comes in at 55% off the normal going rate there. Designed to be left in your refrigerator (or any room in the house), this thermometer/hygrometer combo lets you check conditions from anywhere. This is from the fact that it includes the Wi-Fi hub and connects to the SwitchBot app on your smartphone. It also integrates with Alexa, Assistant, and even IFTTT for checking the temperature and humidity with simple voice commands. Keep reading for more.

If you just need a simple thermometer/hygrometer, then we have a great option from Govee that’s a fantastic value. Coming in at $11.50 once you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon, it offers a built-in display unlike today’s lead deal, though it doesn’t have built-in Wi-Fi like you’ll find above. However, it still connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth to provide more information.

Speaking of smart home gear, why not pick up Amazon’s latest Echo smart speaker that has a built-in Matter hub? On sale for $65, you’ll find this delivers a 2023 low that we’ve tracked at 35% off, making it the perfect pair with today’s lead deal that has full Alexa integration. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save on picking up new voice-command gear.

SwitchBot Wi-Fi Hygrometer Thermometer features:

With a built-in Swiss-made sensor, SwitchBot Meter monitors the environment reliably every 4 seconds. The clear and high-resolution LED screen of your indoor thermometer and hygrometer in one displays the large digits and battery volume, making them easy to read. SwitchBot Meter keeps data of the recent 36 days. With SwitchBot Hub Mini (only support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi), unlimited data could be saved on the SwitchBot cloud. You could clear all the data or export them in a .csv file in SwitchBot App.

