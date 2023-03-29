Save $237 on MSI’s Crosshair 17 RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop down at $1,362.50

Amazon is currently offering the MSI Crosshair 17 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $1,362.42 shipped. Normally going for $1,600, this 15% discount or solid $237 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked so far this year while coming within $113 of the all-time low only seen once before over a year ago. The 11th Gen Intel i7 8-core processor is backed by 16GB of RAM and RTX 3060 graphics to power through practically any game. The 17.3-inch 1080p 165Hz display here will be fully utilized with some more graphically intensive games needing some settings turned down. While it comes equipped with 16GB of RAM, you can later expand it up to 64GB. Storage is handled with a 512GB NVMe SSD so you’ll have quick access to programs and games. Rounding out this laptop is a USB-C 3.2, USB-A 3.2, USB-A 2.0, HDMI, Ethernet, audio combo jack, and power input to fill out the I/O. Head below for more.

Want to save some cash on a new gaming laptop? Then check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti for $740. Here you’ll have the same 11th Gen Intel i7 processor but half the RAM and storage as the MSI option above. The display and graphics get cut down as well with the 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz screen and RTX 3050 Ti graphics, though this system will be capable of driving that panel in most games with settings turned down for the heavier titles. Wi-Fi 6 support is present here alongside the Ethernet port on the laptop with two USB-C ports and HDMI 2.0 to round the machine out.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub to check out the latest deals on hardware and peripherals before heading out. Looking for a desktop instead of a laptop? We’re currently tracking the Acer Predator Orion 5000 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Gaming Desktop marked down to $1,800, the new all-time low price. While you might not be ready to build a gaming PC, this is a great way to jump head-first into the world of high-end desktops with relative ease. As a pre-built system, this computer has the i7-12700F 12-core processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM (which can be expanded up to 64GB), 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage, and a 2TB 7200RPM SATA HDD as well. All of this pairs well with the 10GB RTX 3080 graphics card to deliver a solid gaming experience basically in any game you’ll come across.

MSI Crosshair 17 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop features:

Equipped with the latest 11th Gen. Intel CoreTM i7 processor, this 8-core processor provides up to 5GHz frequency to maximize efficiency in gameplay, multi-task work and productivity.

Enjoy every detail in games at 1920×1080 resolution at and the blazing fast 144Hz refresh rate panel. It’s time for a more vibrant visual experience.

Dedicated thermal solutions for both the CPU and GPU with a total of 6 heat pipes ensure maximum performance under extreme gaming.

