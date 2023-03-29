Philips Hue Sync Box delivers immersive home theater lighting at $169 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

Woot is now offering the certified refurbished Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box for $168.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at one of the best discounts to date and the lowest price of the year. We haven’t seen all too many discounts as of late period, and now you can lock-in $81 in savings. Hooking into your home theater and greater Philips Hue setup, the Play HDMI Sync Box will take whatever is on the TV and adapt the room’s lighting for greater immersion. There are a variety of settings that offer everything from more relaxed bias illumination to more colorful reactive lighting and more. I personally have used mine for everything from more vibrant movie nights to making background lights more reactive during Twitch streams. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Integrating with your existing Philips Hue setup, the Sync Box will be able to pair with standard bulbs and whatever other lamps and gear you have in your home theater. Though to take full advantage of the reactive lighting effects, Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Play Gradient 55-inch Smart Lightstrip for $199.99 shipped. Normally selling for $250, you’re looking at only the second discount of the year at $50 off and the best since way back before the holiday shopping season. Today’s offer comes within $16 of the all-time low from back in August, as well.

Expanding the rest of the Philips Hue Play ecosystem, the recent Gradient Lightstrip pair with a required Hue hub in order to bring your smart home setup to the home theater. Attaching onto the back of your TV, there are two different sizes on sale to fit an up to 75-inch TV in order to sync the addressable color LEDs to what’s shown on screen with the companion Play Box. Perfect for building out an immersive home theater setup, these are some of the more novel releases from Philips Hue yet.

Over in our smart home guide, there are plenty of other ways to cash in on the savings. We have quite a notable assortment of discounts on gear for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setups, from ambient lighting to smart plugs, sensors, and other essentials that every smart home owner should have.

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box features:

Create a fully immersive TV viewing and gaming experience with this Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box. The HDMI support for up to four devices lets you easily switch between videos, games and music, while the integration with the Hue app allows for quick setup and control. This Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box works with up to 10 Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs and fixtures to let you set your preferred lighting mood.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

