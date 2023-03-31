The Long Dark gets its first paid expansion with Tales from the Far Territory on Xbox

For those who haven’t played The Long Dark yet, it’s a pretty fun survival game where you’re attempting to live in the Alaskan wilderness after crashing your plane. Well, The Long Dark is now getting its first paid expansion with Tales from the Far Territory on Xbox. Coming in two parts, the first drop is called Part One: Forsaken Airfield, and the second will be Part Two: Signal Void. If this sounds interesting to you, then keep reading to find out all we know about the first expansion of The Long Dark.

Journey to new places in The Long Dark Tales from the Far Territory

Tales from the Far Territory starts in a brand-new Airfield region that has a “vast, frigid plain” with an airport that features hangers and control towers. There’s glimmer fog and a new Insomnia Affliction to battle here, and you’ll also find new rifle variants to discover.

This airport looks like what you’d expect to find in rural Alaska, with Northern Lights shimmering all around and a barely-lit experience that’s sure to bring some mystery and suspense to your exploration of the area.

Then, we have Signal Void, which introduces the first “Tale.” This portion of the update offers those playing Survival Mode a new objective to follow while “weaving in compelling narrative elements.” You’ll find a new Transponder gameplay element and use the Handheld Shortwave to pick up “mysterious signals” that can lead to hidden caches, crash sites, and more.

The Signal Void expansion also includes three new clothing items, with a Hockey Jersey, leather Flight Jacket, and matching Aviator Hat being added to the game. They’ll be scattered around Great Bear, and you’ll have to search containers and explore locations to survive them. A few surprise items can only be found with the Handheld Shortwave waiting to be discovered.

Tales from the Far Territory will actually not end there, as it’ll continue to receive “multiple updates” over the span of a 12-month campaign. These updates will include new Regions, new gameplay, new objective-based Tales, and more. Each update will also contain free content for those who already own the base Survival Edition as well.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I haven’t finished The Long Dark, it’s probably one of my favorite single-player survival games in a very long time. It has so many great story-based elements, and I’m excited to see what’s coming for the game over the next year. The fact that we’re getting so much at once and then the promise of more content to come for the next 12 months is very nice to see, as well.

If you’ve yet to dive into The Long Dark, now’s the best time yet as you can explore the base game before jumping into Tales from the Far Territory to see what all there is to find.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!