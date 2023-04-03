All-new Kindle and kids’ edition hit second-best prices ever from $80, more up to 30% off

Joining yesterday’s new Fire HD tablet sale that kicked off with pricing from $60, Amazon has also now launched a new spring Kindle reader event as well. We are now seeing a notable price drop on the late 2022 all-new Kindle at $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this one was unveiled last September and didn’t drop any lower than $85 during the holidays in 2022. Today’s offer is the second-best price we have ever tracked after a brief offer down at $75 back in February. It boasts an upgraded high-resolution 300 ppi high-resolution, glare-free display, double the storage capacity of its predecessor at 16GB for the base model, and extended battery life at up to 6 weeks per charge. On top of all that, the usual dedicated reading experience Amazon delivers with its Kindle lineup is present and accounted for with support for millions of titles and audiobooks. Get a closer look as part of our launch coverage and head below for more Kindle deals.

More Amazon Kindle deals:

While the signature edition and Paperwhite kids models are matching our previous mentions, both the base model Paperwhite for adults and the all-new Kindle Kids base model listed below have now dropped another $5 to $10 under our February mentions.

Then go dive into the deals we are tracking on Amazon’s smart home gear collection starting from $20 Prime shipped as well as discounts live on its latest 65-inch Omni 4K Smart Fire TV and the Amazon streaming media players as well.

All-new Kindle features:

The lightest and most compact Kindle, now with a 300 ppi high-resolution display for sharp text and images.

Read comfortably with a glare-free, paper-like display. The adjustable front light and dark mode make reading effortless, day and night.

Get lost in your story. Tune out messages, emails, and social media with a distraction-free device specifically made for reading.

Now with extended battery life – A single charge via USB-C lasts up to 6 weeks.

Now with 16 GB to store thousands of books – Double the storage capacity of the previous generation.

Find new stories – With Kindle Unlimited, get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!