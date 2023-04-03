Foot Locker’s Nike Flash Sale takes up to 25% off best-selling styles from $10

Foot Locker’s Nike Flash Sale takes up to 25% off best-selling styles. Prices are as marked. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Air Max 270 Sneakers for both men and women. Both styles are marked down to $120, which is $40 off the original rate. These shoes are great for training sessions, walking, running, and more. They were also made to last with a durable rubber toe and a highly breathable knit material that’s flexible for natural movements. You can choose from an array of fun color options and with over 900 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.2/5 stars from Foot Locker customers. Looking for more deals? Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

