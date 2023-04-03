Fossil’s latest Neutra and Machine Gen 6 hybrid smartwatches on sale from $159 (Reg. $229+)

Amazon is now discounting a series of Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatches, with the sleek Neutra style leading the way at $191.65 shipped. Available in both silver and black stainless steel builds, pricing normally clocks in at $249. You’re looking at the very first chances to save, with $57 discounts attached on either style marking a new all-time low. If you’re in the market for a more rugged design, the Fossil Machine series are also on sale and starting at $191.65. These are down from the same $249 going rate for some of the very first times with all-time low savings in tow.

This hybrid Fossil wearable arrives in several different styles, but each one packs all of the same tech dependent on the Gen 6 platform. These smartwatches can handle monitoring everything from workouts and heart rate to wellness, sleep, and SpO2 this spring. It ditches a full display like other smartwatches have in favor of always-on e-ink displays that can show off notifications and metrics with customizable watch faces. That lets it deliver on the hybrid naming scheme, pairing a traditional watch mechanism with those added smart features and an impressive 2-week battery life. Head below for more.

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid designs on sale:

If you can live without any of those more premium stylings above, the standard Fossil Machine Hybrid Smartwatch with silicone band now clocks in at $159. That’s down from the usual $229 going rate and undercuts all of the styles above which arrive with more luxurious casing and band combos. It’s only the second chance to save, clocking in at 31% off in the process while matching the all-time low we first tracked back in February. You’re looking at the same feature set as we outlined above, just with a more affordable design that lets you score a new fitness tracker as spring rolls in without all of the charm and style of a leather band or metal strap.

Fossil Machine Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch features:

This 45mm Machine Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch gives you up to 2 weeks of battery life depending on usage and features a textured top ring that recalls traditional machining techniques and an always-on readout display so you can get your heart rate, message previews, weather and more at a glance. Interchangeable with all 24mm Fossil watch bands. The Fossil Smartwatches App is provided by Fossil Group, Inc. so your data will be stored in the USA.

