Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 6-foot MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable $8 (40% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 6-foot MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for $7.79 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 20D2BBOI at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $13 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at a total of 40% off and also is among the best pricing that we’ve seen for a MFi USB-C to Lightning cable in the past month, with the last best mention being $4.50 at the beginning of March. Being fully MFi certified, this Lightning cable will deliver reliable charging and data transfer to your iPhone or iPad. With a 6-foot length, it’s also a great option if you need to reach a little further than the 3.3-foot cable included in your iPhone’s box allows. Also, if you want to leverage the fastest charging speeds possible on iPhone, a USB-C to Lightning cable is required, making this a solid purchase all around.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Official True MFi Certification: With the original C94 connector and MFi certified chip, this usb c to lightning has completed MFi certification requirements and rigorous quality testing to ensure your iOS devices are charged safely at the fastest possible speed. No warning messages to disturb you, plug it in and it works, completely hassle-free. PD Fast Charge and Data Transfer: this c to lightning cable fast charging charge your iPhone 14 from 0% to 60% in just 30 mins. The charging speed is 3X faster than the USB A to Lightning cable. It transfers data at 480 Mbps, meaning you can move 1GB movies, music, documents or an entire photo library in 30 seconds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!