Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 6-foot MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable $8 (40% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 6-foot MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for $7.79 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 20D2BBOI at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $13 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at a total of 40% off and also is among the best pricing that we’ve seen for a MFi USB-C to Lightning cable in the past month, with the last best mention being $4.50 at the beginning of March. Being fully MFi certified, this Lightning cable will deliver reliable charging and data transfer to your iPhone or iPad. With a 6-foot length, it’s also a great option if you need to reach a little further than the 3.3-foot cable included in your iPhone’s box allows. Also, if you want to leverage the fastest charging speeds possible on iPhone, a USB-C to Lightning cable is required, making this a solid purchase all around.
