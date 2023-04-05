Apple’s official iPhone 14/Plus MagSafe leather cases start at $29.50 all-time lows (Reg. $59)

Halfway through the work week, Amazon is now giving you a chance to refresh the look of your iPhone 14 or 14 Plus with some savings on Apple’s official leather cases. If you’re looking to mix things up from the stylings you picked up on launch day or any time last fall, Amazon makes it more affordable with in-house MagSafe leather covers from $38.76 shipped. That drops the iPhone 14 case in the Midnight style specifically down from $59, delivering the best we’ve seen on this style to date at $20 off. It’s below our previous $45 mention and one of the first chances to save. Other iPhone 14 styles are on sale, while the discounts get even more compelling on the iPhone 14 Plus side of the action. That handset’s Midnight leather case now rests at $29.46 from $59, beating our previous mention by $7 to mark a new all-time low.

Apple’s official MagSafe cases cover your iPhone 14 series device in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection. So whether you just picked up an iPhone 14 or you’re finally ready to swap out that more affordable case you bought at launch with some genuine leather, today’s discounts are worth a look.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week’s other best deals. We’re tracking everything from notable offers on the latest M2 devices from both macOS and iPadOS stables to must-have accessories, flagship listening experiences, and more as we end yet another work week.

iPhone 14 leather case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 14, the Leather Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to give your iPhone extra protection while adding style. Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 14, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time.

