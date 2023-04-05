Samsung’s PRO Plus 128GB microSD card hits $14 Amazon all-time low today, plus more

Update: While the deal below has jumped up a couple bucks (still a solid offer), Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 128GB microSDXC model at $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is the regularly $19 or more pro model that moves data even faster (as detailed below) at a new Amazon all-time low.

Amazon is now offering the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC memory card for $39.99 $41.99 shipped. Originally $85 when it launched back in 2021, this model now carries a $55 regular price and is at the lowest price we can find. With today’s offer, it has also returned to the Amazon all-time low at $5 below our holiday deals last year. For comparison’s sake, it is also $15 below the price of the pro model that is selling for $55 at Amazon – the EVO Plus runs at 130MB/s and the pro hits up to 160MB/s. Delivering on a more affordable mid-tier experience in Samsung’s latest collection of microSD cards, the EVO Plus lineup is ready for your compatible drone rigs, Nintendo Switch, select Android handsets, cameras, and more. It boasts U3, class 10, and A2 tech specs for video speeds and app loading alongside Samsung’s six-proof protection against extreme temperatures, magnetic and X-ray exposure, and 5-meter drops. Get a closer look in our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review and head down below for additional details.

An obvious lower-cost solution comes by way of the lower capacity Select variants that are currently starting from just under $9.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. But one thing to keep in mind if you can make do with less storage space is to take a look at the aforementioned pro models – you can score the 256GB model for $26 right now.

And while we are talking portable storage, some of the SSD deals were are now tracking are definitely worth a closer look. On top of the best price ever now live on WD_BLACK’s 2TB P40 SSD Game Drive, this morning also brought with it a particularly notable Lightning deal on SanDisk’s latest 4TB USB-C 3.2 Extreme Portable SSD that will be available for today only. The high-capacity Extreme is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low and all of the details you need are waiting right here.

Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC features:

Store lots of media on your phone with this micro SD memory card, load games on your Nintendo Switch and other devices, and download more apps on your tablet at top-notch speed. Superfast U3, class 10 rated transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s, and UHS-I Interface The EVO Select card ranges from 64GB – 512GB, allowing you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices. Speed and rating apply to 128GB, 256GB and 512GB cards

