PreSonus’ Revelator Dynamic stream/podcast USB Mic with built-in FX hits $160 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB Microphone for $160 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid $40 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Having only gone on sale a handful times at most since its release in 2022, this relatively rare price drop is delivering a new Amazon all-time low as well. After going hands-on with it at release about a year ago now, we came away confidently saying the PreSonus Revelator Dynamic gives the world-class Shure USB variants a run for their money at an even lower price point. Ready for podcasting, streaming, video chatting a more out of the box, this USB-C mic features a custom-designed dynamic capsule alongside an integrated mixer with a pair of dedicated loopback audio channels and onboard processing to enhance the sound of your voice. More specifically things like reverb, EQ, compression, and more are at the ready with no additional purchases required. Get a complete break down in our review right here and head below for more.

As for the latest and greatest (outside of the unique mic kit on sale above from Anker), we also just went hands-on with the new NZXT Capsule Mini. This compact solution is now available for purchase, but you’ll want to dive into our video review before you drop down any cash on it as well as checking out some of the alternative suggestions we have right here.

PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB Mic features:

Professional bus-powered USB-C-compatible dynamic microphone for vocal recording, podcasting, streaming, vlogging, gaming, and more

Designed for your voice: Custom-designed dynamic microphone capsule provides vocal clarity and superior off-axis rejection

Professional sound made easy: Professionally crafted Presets make you sound like a pro with a single click. You can also create your own custom presets to share, save, or produce on the go.

Customizable mixes: Integrated mixer with two dedicated loopback audio channels to add backing tracks, Skype calls, gameplay audio, and more!

