Apple Watch Series 7 returns to best price yet in 1-day refurb Woot sale from $260 (Orig. $399), more

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models from $135 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick here is the previous-generation Apple Watch Series 7 starting at $259.99 for the 41mm GPS model available in multiple colorways. Originally $399, today’s deal comes in at $10 below our last mention to deliver the best price yet in this condition. In fact, today’s discount comes in matching the best scratch and dent condition model, giving you the best value yet for the Apple Watch Series 7. You can also pick up the larger 45mm model for $269.99, which is down form $429 and also sets a match for the all-time low in this condition that we’ve tracked.

Sure, this might not be the latest Series 8, but the Apple Watch Series 7 still delivers quite a lot of functionality for the price. Honestly, the main difference is the fact that there’s no onboard temperature sensor like the Series 8, but otherwise you’ll still find the brightest screen Apple makes for its wearables alongside all-day battery life with fast charging. Plus, there’s heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen measurement, and even the ability to take an ECG with your wearable. Of course, all of the other watchOS 9 features come included, and you’ll get a 90-day warranty with purchase. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking for an alternative style band, then check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. There, you’ll discover both affordable and premium options from some of our favorite brands. Our roundup has options starting as low as $5, making it a great way for you to upgrade your Apple Watch without breaking the bank.

However, if it’s official bands that you’re after, then we have you covered. Earlier this week, we found an official Apple Watch band sale going on Woot. There are official Milanese styles for $53, the Leather Link goes for $52, and even more from $19. Then, swing through our Apple guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your on-the-go mobile kit.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!