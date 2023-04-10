Anker Gold Box sale knocks up to 50% off favorite charging accessories from $10

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 50% off a variety of Anker charging accessories starting at $10. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Some standouts:

Anker 555 Powerstation features:

Long-Lasting Portable Power Station With a 10-Year Lifespan: With our proprietary long-lasting technology InfiniPower, combined with LiFePO4 batteries, ultra-durable electronic components, a smart temperature control system that monitors temperature up to 100 times per second, and impact-resistant structural design, Anker 555 PowerHouse is built to last over a decade, even with everyday use.

5-Year Full-Device Warranty: Instead of the average 2 years, Anker 555 Portable Power Station is designed to reliably power your devices every day for 10 years. Additionally, it offers a superior 5-year full-device warranty for a guaranteed, worry-free experience.

Designed for the Outdoors: A 200W solar input with 45% higher solar charging efficiency, unibody drop-proof structure, and 3 high-speed charging USB-C ports with a 100W max output make this the longest-lasting power station you’ll ever own.

Ultra-Powerful and Versatile: With a 1024Wh capacity and 1000 wattage, this PowerHouse is an ideal solution to power all your essential devices and appliances such as an electric grill, coffee maker, and more. 555 PowerHouse is equipped with 6 AC ports, 3 high-speed USB-C ports (1× 100W, 2× 60W), 2 USB-A ports, and a car outlet.

What You Get: Anker 555 Portable Power Station (PowerHouse 1024Wh), 3 types of charging cables (AC, car, and solar charging cable), welcome guide, our worry-free 5-year warranty, and friendly customer service.

