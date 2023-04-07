Score Walmart’s 50-inch UHD 4K Smart TV for the spare room or lake house at just $198 today

Walmart is once again offering its onn. 50-inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV for $198 shipped. Regularly $238, this is the lowest price we can find and a great chance to score a 50-inch without breaking the bank. This is also matching our previous mention from last month and you’ll be hard-pressed to find any 50-inch 4K TV, from a notable brand or not, for a price this low. It’s certainly not going to be the most feature-rich or high-end option out there, but it is a Walmart brand and makes for a particularly economic way to score a 4K display for the kitchen, guest room, or lake house this summer. The 4K (2160p) resolution is joined by three HDMI inputs, a USB jack, and delivers direct access to your favorite streaming services via the Roku TV system here. More details below.

As of right now, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything as affordable as the model above in the 50-inch category. But if you’re looking to upgrade an existing display with some enhanced smart features, we have some deals to check out. Alongside the spring price drops on Amazon Fire TV streamers with the high-end 4K Max model back to the $35 all-time low, we are also now seeing the entry-level models marked down for even less. Dive in right here.

Be sure to check out Roku’s first in-house TVs as part of our launch coverage last month and then hit up our home theater hub for ways to upgrade your entertainment center audio for less. One standout offer there has Klipsch’s Energy 5.1-Ch. Classic surround sound speaker system at $190, which is 37% off the regular $300 price tag and the best we can find.

onn. Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV features:

Binge on movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more! We insisted on 4K Ultra High Definition for this 50” LED TV, bringing out more lifelike color, texture and detail. We also partnered with Roku to bring you the best possible content with thousands of channels to choose from, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. Watch via cable, satellite, HDTV antenna or just start streaming from your favorite app. Like the sound of your own voice? You can actually use it with the Roku mobile app to search for the title, artist, actor or director, or just go old-school with our handy remote. We handle all software updates too, automatically, so all you have to worry about is what to watch.

