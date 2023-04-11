adidas cuts up to 50% off its Iconic styles: NMD, Stan Smith, Pureboost, more

adidas is offering up to 50% off its Iconic styles including its best-selling NMD styles, Stan Smith, and more. Prices are as marked. Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your spring wardrobe with the Stan Smith Sneakers that are currently marked down to $80 and originally sold for $100. These stylish sneakers are great for everyday wear and pair perfectly with jeans, shorts, joggers, and more. They’re lightweight, cushioned, have a rubber outsole to promote traction and highly versatile. This style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and you can choose from 18 color options. With over 700 reviews, these shoes are rated 4.7/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- adidas NMD_R1 Refined Shoes $70 (Orig. $140)
- Stan Smith Sneakers $80 (Orig. $100)
- 4DFWD 2.0 Running Shoes $160 (Orig. $200)
- Solarcontrol Running Shoes $65 (Orig. $130)
- Ultra 4DFWD Running Shoes $176 (Orig. $220)
Our top picks for women include:
- NMD_R1 Primeblue Sneakers $80 (Orig. $160)
- Ultra 4DFWD Running Shoes $176 (Orig. $220)
- Adizero SL Running Shoes $96 (Orig. $120)
- Adistar 2.0 Running Shoes $104 (Orig. $130)
- Pureboost 22 HEAT.RDY Shoes $112 (Orig. $140)
