adidas cuts up to 50% off its Iconic styles: NMD, Stan Smith, Pureboost, more

adidas is offering up to 50% off its Iconic styles including its best-selling NMD styles, Stan Smith, and more. Prices are as marked. Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your spring wardrobe with the Stan Smith Sneakers that are currently marked down to $80 and originally sold for $100. These stylish sneakers are great for everyday wear and pair perfectly with jeans, shorts, joggers, and more. They’re lightweight, cushioned, have a rubber outsole to promote traction and highly versatile. This style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and you can choose from 18 color options. With over 700 reviews, these shoes are rated 4.7/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

