Amazon’s offering up to 65% off GAP apparel for the entire family from $3

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently offering up to 65% off GAP apparel for the entire family from $3 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the 3-Pack Cotton Classic T-Shirts for men that are currently marked down to $15.72 and originally sold for $35. This is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked and the t-shirts are available in three versatile color options: grey, white, and black. These t-shirts are great for pairing with shorts, joggers, jeans, or khaki pants alike. Plus, they were designed for comfort with a lightweight cotton and a worn-in feel that will wash perfectly. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!