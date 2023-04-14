PowerA Zelda, Pokémon, more Switch controllers up to 39% off from $17 Prime shipped

Target, Best Buy, and Amazon are now offering some notable deals on the themed officially licensed PowerA Nintendo Switch Enhanced Wired Controllers from $17. Alongside some Pokémon and Animal Crossing models you’ll find down below, The Legend of Zelda Hylian Shield model is now down at $18.99. Target RedCard holders can score it for $18.04 shipped. Less than a month out from the release of Tears of the Kingdom, Target is now offering the regularly $28 gamepad at the second-best price of the year. This is also the second notable deal we have tracked since this time in 2022. Joining a pair of mappable back buttons, you’ll find a matte charcoal grey paint job adorned with a silver Hylian Shield and golden accents. A similar color scheme carries over the the silver face buttons, shiny dark gold D-Pad, and thumbsticks alongside a 3.5mm stereo audio jack and a 10-foot USB cable. Head below for more deals and details. 

As mentioned above, you’ll find some great deals waiting on some of the brand’s Pokémon and Animal Crossing models below:

Check out these deals on PDP Mario Switch controllers from $19, then dive into the latest from Zelda Tears of the Kingdom below:

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller features:

Officially licensed by Nintendo, the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch combines beauty and performance. Each controller includes world-class art, along with awesome gaming features. Program two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons on-the-fly, plug in your headset for stereo sound, and enjoy smooth thumbstick control thanks to a pair of embedded anti-friction rings. Includes a 10ft (3m) USB cable, plus PowerA backs all products for 2-years to reinforce quality commitment.

