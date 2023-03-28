Get ready for the launch of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch console: Pricing, where to pre-order, and more

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch console pre-orders will begin soon. Not to take anything away from the particular amazing looking Fuse system and crafting Nintendo highlighted in this morning’s gameplay video, but the new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch was easily one of the highlights of today’s official Nintendo presentation. While the price isn’t exactly anything to write home about, it’s not all that much more than the standard OLED model console (unless you buy it on sale anyway) and comes covered in a gorgeous Tears of the Kingdom-inspired paint job with golden Joy-Con. Head below for more details on when and where to pre-order the new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch console as well as a closer look at the new Pro Controller and Switch carrying case.

New Zelda Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch console

The new console, the Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom Edition as it is officially known, will launch on Aril 28, 2023 – exactly two weeks before the game hits store shelves on May 12, 2023.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch console pre-orders

There are no specific details as of yet from Nintendo on when and where to pre-order, but some suggest the console will be live to pre-order at GameStop starting this afternoon. However, by the sounds of it that will only be in select retail locations starting at 4 p.m ET – you’ll want to call your local locations for specifics before heading over most likely. Beyond that, if we had to guess, Best Buy and Walmart will have your first shots at scoring one and we’ll leave some quick links below for when/if that happens – stay locked to our social feeds for updates.

See more Embark on an epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule with this The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom Edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model system, launching April 28th. pic.twitter.com/qPapiWt9vN — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 28, 2023

Official Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch Pro Controller and Carrying Case

Update 3/28 at 4:10 p.m.: Pre-orders on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller are now live at GameStop.

Update: Pre-orders on the Carrying Case and Pro Controller are now going live at Best Buy

If you are already invested in an OLED Switch (here’s our hands-on review), the $360 price tag on the new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom OLED console might be a bit overkill for all but the most dedicated Hylians. Fortunately, Nintendo also announced The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Carrying Case that will launch alongside the game on May 12th. You’re looking at $75 and $25 MSRPs here, respectively.

They, as you can see above and on the official Nintendo Twitter feed, also feature the golden treatment covered in hieroglyphs and other iconography from the upcoming game. We will update this post and our socials when retail listings got live for either of them.

Is there a Zelda Switch console? Yes! Nintendo just unveiled the new Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom Edition console. When does the new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch console release? The new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch releases on April 28, 2023. Where can I pre-order the new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch? It’s hard to say for sure at this point. But it appears GameStop will have some available to pre-order in store today at select locations. And we expect Best Buy and Walmart listings to go live first if online options do indeed become available. How much is the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch? The new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED console will retail for $360. Does the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch include the game? No, unfortunately not. Nintendo rarely bundles games in with these special edition consoles these days outside of holiday models.

