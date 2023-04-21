Roborock’s S8 Pro Ultra vacuum/mop and Dyad Pro make spring cleaning effortless at $300 off

If you’re not looking forward to cleaning up spring messes around the house, then fret not – Roborock has your back. The brand’s S8 Pro Ultra robotic vacuum and mop will easily take care of just about any mess it comes across. Utilizing VibraRinse 2.0, a DuoRoller Riser brush, and increased suction power, the S8 Pro Ultra from Roborock is ready for the toughest messes that spring has to offer. Ready to learn more about how it can effortlessly clean your home without having to lift a finger and how you can save cash heading into spring and summer? Keep reading to find out more.

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra’s dock is the star of the cleaning show

Leading the way in today’s coverage is the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra. As one of the highest-end robot vacuums from the company, you’ll find that it has a lot to offer on the cleaning side of things. The upgraded dock has a 6-in-1 “zero-maintenance” function, which makes cleaning your home a hands-free experience. For starters, when the S8 Pro Ultra is done cleaning the house, it’ll automatically wash the mop for you. That’s right: you won’t have to pull the mop off and wash it, which helps to make the S8 Pro Ultra more hands-free. On top of that, it’ll empty the dust and debris from the vacuum for up to seven weeks before you have to empty the main bin. Then, there’s automatic tank refilling which will keep the robot cleaner topped off and ready to mop again when it heads back out.

That’s not all, though, as the RockDock Ultra features warm air drying to help keep odors and even mold growth to a minimum, whereas other docks don’t do this, and the pads can sometimes sit wet for long periods. And then, when the robot goes back out to clean, the dock self-cleans itself to ensure that everything stays in tip-top shape. Lastly, you’ll be able to enjoy charging at 30% faster speeds than before, too, letting the S8 Pro Ultra get back to work sooner than ever.

Now, that’s not all the S8 Pro Ultra has to offer. In addition to the RockDock Ultra, there’s dual cleaning power that leverages the VibraRinse 2.0 mopping system and DuoRoller Riser brush underneath to ensure that it picks up anything in its path. However, if there’s an obstacle in the path, the Reactive 3D avoidance system ensures the robot smoothly navigates around it and doesn’t get hung up.

Now, the S8 Pro Ultra isn’t necessarily on sale right now, but when bundled with the Dyad Pro vacuum, you’ll save $300 from the typical combined price. This essentially makes the Dyad Pro just $150, and at that price, it’s well worth having. The Dyad Pro has a lot of the same functionality as the S8 Pro Ultra but in a manually-controlled handheld form factor. It won’t run itself around the house, but when a mess needs to be cleaned up quickly, the Dyad Pro is a great choice. It has both vacuum and mopping functions, as well as both putting down clean water and picking up the dirty water to leave your floors spick and span. You’ll also get an auto-cleaning base that takes care of the rollers after picking up a mess, making it more hands-off than normal mops, for sure.

Saving $300 on a bundled S8 Pro Ultra and Dyad Pro is far from where these spring Roborock deals end, however. Both the Roborock S8 and S8+ are also on sale, delivering a solid cleaning experience for less. While the S8 and S8+ lack the new RockDock Ultra, they both still come with a dock that auto-empties the dust for you, which is still pretty convenient, all things considered. Both pack the VibraRinse mopping system, though not the 2.0 version that the S8 Pro Ultra packs. And, unlike the auto-lifting brush in the S8 Pro Ultra, the S8 and S8+ leave the brush roll down at all times, though that’s likely not going to be a big problem for most.

The S8 comes as a standalone unit designed to simply vacuum and mop your home, and that’s about it. But upgrading to the S8+ gets you that auto-empty dock for the dustbin of the vacuum, making cleaning more hands-off this spring. As part of the spring sale, Roborock is discounting the S8 to $600 and the S8+ to $800, saving you $150 and $200, respectively.

