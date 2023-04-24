Garmin’s Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition smartwatch has unlimited battery life at $350

Amazon is now offering the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition Smartwatch for $349.99 shipped. Normally going for $500, this 30% discount or solid $150 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this watch while also being only the third substantial discount to date. Standing out among the rest of the smartwatches on the market today, this option from Garmin can have essentially unlimited battery life thanks to its solar charging ability. This being the Tactical Edition, you’ll find multi-GNSS support and specific features aimed at helping you in tactical situations. One of these is the Stealth Mode which disables all wireless communication and even stops storing your location, though it will still display it on the watch face itself. You’ll also find the typical heart rate, VO2, Pulse Ox, respiration, and sleep tracking that you’ve come to expect from a fully-featured smartwatch. Be sure to check out our launch coverage of the Instinct 2 Solar to get a better idea of what to expect and head below for more.

Keeping your electronics safe is worth the investment; spend some of your savings here to grab a 3-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for $8. They’re made specifically for the smartwatch above and fit the display perfectly. As a watch, you’ll likely bang it around while working on projects or just walking around. Using a tempered glass screen protector helps prevent scratches, and can even help avoid cracking the actual display in some circumstances. Plus, with three protectors included, when one gets damaged you can easily swap it out for another.

This latest price drop comes shortly after the launch of the brand’s all-new Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch. A tactical edition of the watch launched alongside the base model and includes such tactical features as the previously mentioned stealth mode, an Applied Ballistics calculator, and even a Jumpmaster mode. Overall, the upgraded solar glass here is said to generate 50% more energy than the previous edition which greatly increases the unlimited battery life claim. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition Smartwatch features:

Understand your body better with all-day health monitoring features that track your heart rate, sleep, Pulse Ox, respiration and more (Pulse Ox not available in all countries. This device is intended to give an estimation of your activity and metrics; it is not a medical device)

Battery life: in smartwatch mode, unlimited with solar charging in 3 hours of direct sunlight (50,000 lux) per day; in GPS mode, up to 48 hours with solar charging continuously in direct sunlight (50,000 lux)

Built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter plus multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) track in more challenging environments than GPS alone

