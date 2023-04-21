JBL’s virtual Dolby Atmos BAR 5.0 5-Ch. Soundbar System falls 50% to new low of $200

For a limited time, Woot is now offering the JBL BAR 5.0 5-Channel Virtual Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $199.95 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $400, this 50% discount or solid $200 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this soundbar. For comparison, this same system goes for $250 from Amazon. As this is a virtual Dolby Atmos soundbar, JBL is using its Multibeam surround sound system to simulate having speakers around your living room while only using a central bar. There are passive radiators built into the bar so you don’t have to have a separate subwoofer to boot. You’ll find support for Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa Multi-Room Music, and Chromecast built-in so you can easily cast and stream music and videos. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash and have a dedicated subwoofer, be sure to check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $89. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Yamaha above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth for when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. We’re currently tracking the Yamaha ATS-2090 Soundbar System marked down to $160, a return to the all-time low price. This 2.1-channel soundbar system from Yamaha includes the soundbar itself and a wireless subwoofer so you get that extra punchy bass for impactful movie-watching experiences. The soundbar itself features 4K HDMI passthrough with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi allowing for wireless music streaming with services such as Spotify Connect. This Wi-Fi connection will also allow for Alexa voice control support for smart home integration. Audio can also be sent to the soundbar through an optical audio cable rather than the HDMI depending on your setup.

JBL Bar 5.0 5-Channel Virtual Dolby Atmos Soundbar features:

Make your viewing or gaming experience more immersive than ever before with the winning combination of JBL Multibeam technology and Virtual Dolby Atmos. Feel the sound all around as you’re thrown into the action with deep bass performance without the need for an extra subwoofer. It features Chromecast built-in, AirPlay and Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM) for incredibly easy music streaming and multi-room possibilities. Bluetooth lets you enjoy music from your smartphone or tablet too. The sleek design of the JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam, with its grille pattern and metallic finishing, fits any home decor. It’s compact and simple to use, can be controlled using your existing TV remote or by using the included intuitively designed remote control.

