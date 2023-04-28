TOMS takes up to 60% off over 150 new markdowns: Boots, sneakers, more

Ali Smith -
FashionToms
60% off from $18

TOMS is currently offering up to 60% off up to 150 new markdowns, just in time for spring. Prices are as marked. Easily update your shoes with deals on boots, sneakers, sandals, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A standout from this sale is the Navi Boots that are marked down to $40, which is $60 off the original rate. These boots will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because they can pair with jeans or chino pants alike. This style is available in two color options and feature a cushioned insole to promote comfort. It also has a rigid outsole that helps give you traction in spring weather. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Toms

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Apple’s official Smart Folio Covers for latest iPad A...
Seagate’s ‘vibranium-enriched’ RGB 2T...
Rare deal knocks Microsoft’s official Xbox Wirele...
Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 smartwatches land at best pr...
A $220 discount makes Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro...
Might as well add TCL’s 4-series 43-inch 4K Roku ...
Govee’s RGBIC Gaming Light Bars integrates with R...
Take your work on-the-go with ASUS’ VivoBook 16X ...
Load more...
Show More Comments