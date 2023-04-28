TOMS takes up to 60% off over 150 new markdowns: Boots, sneakers, more

TOMS is currently offering up to 60% off up to 150 new markdowns, just in time for spring. Prices are as marked. Easily update your shoes with deals on boots, sneakers, sandals, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A standout from this sale is the Navi Boots that are marked down to $40, which is $60 off the original rate. These boots will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because they can pair with jeans or chino pants alike. This style is available in two color options and feature a cushioned insole to promote comfort. It also has a rigid outsole that helps give you traction in spring weather. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!