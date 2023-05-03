Shark’s regularly $600 IQ Robot Vac with Self-Empty Station cleans your floors at $300 today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals and the Day and joining the final 24 hours of its annual pet gear discount event, Amazon is now offering the Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Station for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $600, this is a deep 50% price drop that saves a full $300 off the going rate. Today’s deals is $50 below our previous mention, matching the best price we have tracked on Amazon, and all-in-all, quite a lot of smart vacuuming action for the price. This model comes with the a 45-day self-empty station to provide about a month and a half of autonomous cleaning without you doing much of anything. The Wi-Fi and Alexa/Google Assistant-enabled system also support multi-surface vacuuming alongside full-home mapping, row-by-row pathways, customized cleaning schedules, and a design specifically geared towards “homes with pets.” More details below.

We are also tracking a slightly less powerful Shark model with a more compact 30-day self-empty station on sale for $300, but it might be more ideal for folks looking for a smaller unit. However, you’ll definitely want to take a look at the Anker Clean G40+ model as well. It delivers a 60-day self-empty base, similar smart features, and sells for $280 shipped on Amazon – it is also a newer release than any of the aforementioned options above.

Amazon’s Pet Day sale also has some notable offers live on the Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner as well as its Pet Stain Eraser PowerBrush. Just be sure to dive into our recent hands-on review of Shark’s new self-emptying Matrix robot and our launch coverage of the brand new BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES Extreme MAX stick vacuum while you’re at it as well.

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum features:

A bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 45 days of dirt and debris. Faster mapping speed for a quicker total home map compared to the previous model (RV1001AE). Improved carpet cleaning performance compared to the previous model (RV1001AE). Multi-surface brushroll pulls in all kinds of dirt and debris from carpets and floors. Schedule whole-home cleaning or target specific rooms or areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Methodically cleans row by row and then navigates room to room for complete home coverage.

