F1 23 races to consoles and PC with all racing teams and drivers on June 16

EA SPORTS has finally announced that F1 23 is launching on June 16 across all gaming platforms. Headlined by the return of the “epic story mode Braking Point,” F1 23 features every team, driver, and circuit for the 2023 season of the iconic racing league. If you’re a F1 fan, this game is surely for you. It even has the Las Vegas Grand Prix and Lusail International Circuit, Qatar for you to race around. There’s also a revamped technology called Precision Drive that delivers “vastly improved pad-play alongside real F1 team feedback for the Ultimate Wheel Experience.” Ready to learn more? Head below for additional information and pre-order dates.

Take a lap around iconic tracks in F1 23

F1 23 is headlined by Braking Point, which allows players to immerse themselves in a racing story providing a unique look at F1 for gamers. This “bold new chapter” follows the careers of Aiden Jackson and Devon Butler who are attempting to succeed against the current real-world F1 teams and drivers. There are new characters, fresh rivalries, racing challenges, and more to explore in F1 23’s Braking Point story mode.

Continuing on, the handling has been upgraded from last season which now allows for “more predictable behavior and new vehicle physics” which “gives the cars better traction when braking, accelerating, and cornering.” The team at EA SPORTS has incorporated actual F1 team feedback this time around which helps to give a greater balance between aerodynamics and tire grip to result in a “more realistic feel.” On top of that, engine torque and inertia improvements help with throttle control and Precision Drive controller technology will give those using game pads more confidence in “crucial race moments.”

You’ll also find an all-new F1 World hub which delivers a “fresh experience” with content that’s been inspired by the real-world racing calendar. This can help introduce players to the complex world of Formula 1 racing and brings together multiple game modes like Time Trial and Grand Prix. There’s a new progression system that lets you level up by completing challenges to unlock car upgrades, race suits, helmets, and more. And, a new safety rating system links online and offline play to encourage you to race cleanly.

If you’re ready to race onto the track, then F1 23 is available for pre-order now with pre-purchase bonuses through May 31. The game itself launches on June 13 for PlayStation4/5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. In fact, PC players will be able to purchase the game on Epic Games Store, Steam, or the EA App, giving a variety of choice for where to buy it.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I’ve never played any of the F1 games myself, F1 23 looks like it’ll be a great addition for those who are a fan of the genre. The story mode looks intriguing and the fact that EA SPORTS got input from real-world F1 teams on the game to help tune things and make it better is pretty cool, all things considered.

So if you’re a F1 fan, or someone who’s been wanting to check out the world-renowned racing league for the first time, then F1 23 could be your ticket to diving into the league.

