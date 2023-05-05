ESR’s Orbit Hybrid AirPods Pro Case with removable strap and MagSafe now down at $12

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, Solodream (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering ESR MagSafe Orbit Hybrid AirPods Pro Case Cover from $12.23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This is a Lightning deal that will only be around for one day or until discounted stock sells out. Regularly $26, this model more typically fetches $19 at Amazon and it is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is about $1 below the previous deal price and among the lowest it has ever been. Compatible with both the original AirPods Pro and the latest-generation set (Apple’s AirPods 3 are on sale today), it features an “ultra-hard shell and flexible, shock-absorbing core” for protection alongside a braided lanyard strap with speaker cutouts for Find My sounds. This is also part of the brand’s HaloLock line of gear which delivers MagSafe-compatible charging. Head below for more.

If a simple and minimalist sheath will do the trick for you, BRG wraps your AirPods Pro in basic silicone from $8 Prime shipped. Available in a range of colors, these are some of the more popular options in the budget-friendly category on Amazon. You’re not getting the included strap or the HaloLock action, but they will still safeguard against bumps and bruises as well as including a carabiner clip for less.

You’ll also find the Journey leather AirPods cases on sale for Mother’s Day right now and be sure to check out some of the latest Apple earbud accessory releases below:

ESR MagSafe AirPods Pro Orbit Hybrid Case features:

MagSafe Ready: strong magnets built into the back of the case ensure a secure lock on MagSafe chargers, letting you enjoy tap-and-go wireless charging for your earbuds

Hybrid Drop Protection: double the defense via an ultra-hard shell and flexible, shock-absorbing core, to keep your charging case well protected and looking brand new

Easy-Carry Strap: braided cord can wrap around your wrist or easily attach to your bag or belt buckle, for a more convenient and secure way to take your earbuds with you

Speaker Cutouts: specially positioned apertures on the base let you hear the FIND MY app sound loud and clear, so you’ll always know where your earbuds are

