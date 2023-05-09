Crocs Mother’s Day Sale takes 25% off best-sellers including Work Slides, Clogs, more

Ali Smith -
FashionCrocs
25% off from $2

Crocs is currently offering up to 25% off rarely discounted styles during its Mother’s Day Event. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on clogs, slides, sandals, sneakers, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of of our top picks from this sale is the Crocs On the Cloc Work Slides that are currently marked down to $30, which is $20 off the original rate. If you know a mom that’s on her feet a lot, these shoes were designed for comfort, and would make a great gift idea. The slip-on design allows you to to head out of the door in a breeze and you can choose from five versatile color options. Plus, you can find them in sizing for both men and women alike. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Crocs customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out Backcountry’s latest sale here.

Our top picks for Crocs include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Crocs

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Tested: Shargeek’s latest charger merges classic ...
Save 27% on ASUS’ ROG Delta S USB-C Gaming Headse...
Replace multiple gas tools with Greenworks’ 40V 14-in...
iPad Air 5 now runs Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro with M1...
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 12th Gen i7 tablet fall...
Samsung’s 7,000MB/s 1TB Gen 4 Internal SSD is PS5...
Sony’s unique new true wireless LinkBuds offer ambien...
Add two HomeKit meross smart light switches to your set...
Load more...
Show More Comments