Crocs Mother’s Day Sale takes 25% off best-sellers including Work Slides, Clogs, more

Crocs is currently offering up to 25% off rarely discounted styles during its Mother’s Day Event. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on clogs, slides, sandals, sneakers, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of of our top picks from this sale is the Crocs On the Cloc Work Slides that are currently marked down to $30, which is $20 off the original rate. If you know a mom that’s on her feet a lot, these shoes were designed for comfort, and would make a great gift idea. The slip-on design allows you to to head out of the door in a breeze and you can choose from five versatile color options. Plus, you can find them in sizing for both men and women alike. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Crocs customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out Backcountry’s latest sale here.

Our top picks for Crocs include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!