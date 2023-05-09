Go score a physical copy of the new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom for $51 at Amazon right now!

While we have seen some potential deals on landing a Zelda Tears of the Kingdom pre-order elsewhere, your first chance to score a copy for less on Amazon is live right now if you’re quick. Head over to this live stream page on Amazon and click the yellow “Claim deals” button found directly in the bottom right hand corner of the stream screen. Then add The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to your cart on this page and your total will drop to $51.75 shipped during checkout. Regularly $70, this is the best straight up discount we have tracked and the lowest from Amazon. There’s no telling how long this deal might last so grab it now while you can. More details below.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is officially set for release this Friday on May 12, 2023, so time is running out to secure a pre-order for day one.

Everything you need to know about the still available Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch console is right here alongside the themed controller and carrying case.

Here’s the exciting gameplay demo in case you missed as well as the latest trailer. We are also in for some new gameplay live streams this Friday evening with all of the details you need waiting in our annoucenment post.

Oh and, here’s the Official Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide that is now available from $30 with an Atlus of Hyrule and more.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features:

Ultrahand: Using the new Ultrahand ability, Link can pick up, move, and rotate almost any object, and can even attach objects together to create bridges, vehicles, and more!

Fuse: Magically fuse almost any object to Link’s current weapon, shield, or arrow to increase durability, damage, or even add a new effect. Experiment with lots of different combinations to come up with surprising—and sometimes hilarious—results!

Ascend: Add a new dimension to your exploration with Ascend, which gives Link the ability to pass through solid objects above him. Rise up through ceilings, hillsides, and even certain enemies to create seemingly impossible shortcuts.

Recall: Use Recall to make objects in motion move backward through time, letting Link ride fallen boulders skyward, recover thrown weapons, or send projectiles back where they came from.

