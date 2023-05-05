New Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay is on the way ahead of the game’s launch next week

New Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay is on the way. The official launch of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is now under one week away and excitement is at all time high. It won’t be long until you’re Ultrahanding together flying ships, Fusing weird and wacky weapons together, and rewinding time with the new Recall ability. But on the eve of the game’s launch next Friday, Nintendo has now announced some new gameplay segments that will be shown as part of a series of Nintendo Treehouse: Live segments. You’ll want to lock-in your pre-order (here’s how to score a deal), secure your Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED model console (it’s still available for shipping at $359 via Amazon), and then head below for more details on the upcoming new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay.

New Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay on the way

Not that fans of the series weren’t already excited, but after series producer Eiji Aonuma blew the new features of the experience wide open during a dedicated Nintendo Direct presentation back in late March, anticipation skyrocketed. The game is looking to lean even more into the creative aspects of the physics and crafting systems Breath of the Wild first ushered in. That’s all while expanding the breadth of open world up into the skies with a series of floating islands that may or may not have a whole lot to do with a mysterious tribe known as the Zonai that, up until now, remained a curious part of Zelda myth.

After that, Nintendo released what could only be described as an absolutely epic final pre-release trailer for the game. It had the usual fanfare – epic cinematic music, hints at the antagonist, and more. But it also gave fans a glimpse at some of the companions Link will encounter on the journey, further differentiating the sequel from the mostly solo adventure the hero of light embarked on in Breath of the Wild.

While I, for one, thought that was going to be it for new footage before release next Friday, and it might very well be, Nintendo has now announced what could be new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay in the form of a Treehouse event next Thursday night:

See more Get ready Legend of Zelda fans! We will be hosting a special livestream leading up to the @NintendoNYC midnight launch of the Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom.



Tune in on 5/11, starting at 6:45pm PT/9:45pm ET to watch Nintendo Treehouse: Live & more!https://t.co/jRT5Suqrjl pic.twitter.com/wrORKEonxv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 5, 2023

It then went on to say the following:

The livestream will include four Nintendo Treehouse: Live segments featuring gameplay from The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom. Stay tuned in afterwards for more livestream content counting down to the game’s release!

The word “new” isn’t in there, but considering this will be “live segments,” there’s bound be some content we haven’t seen yet… right? Be sure to tune in on May 11, 2023 at 6:45 p.m. PT/9:45 p.m. ET to see for yourself.

If the music in this teaser Nintendo just tweeted doesn’t get you pumped, I don’t know what will (other than this epic trailer anyway):

See more One week to go until The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsoftheKingdom releases on #NintendoSwitch! pic.twitter.com/uc6BrjgsFq — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 5, 2023

