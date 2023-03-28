Official Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay showcase starts now!!

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay Direct showcase

Long have we waited, but The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay Direct showcase has arrived. Considering how close we are to release in mid-May now, this might very well be the final good look at the game we get before hand. There’s no way to know for sure, but with how long Nintendo has waited to actually show off a proper gameplay demo, this could be it. Head below to follow along with today’s Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay event and more. 

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay showcase

Yesterday morning Nintendo invited Switch gamers to join the Zelda series producer for “roughly 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.” This will presumably mean Eiji Aonuma and the team will be showing off 10 straight minutes of in-engine gameplay of the new Zelda game during today’s presentation along with commentary from the developers. 

While, in many ways, still shrouded in mystery and rife for fan theory, the story and setting of Tears of the Kingdom are largely unknown. It appears in many ways to be taking place in some version of the Hyrule we explored in Breath of the Wild – many of the same landmarks are present in the trailer footage we have seen thus far – although it’s hard to say where on the timeline it will fit in at this point. It will, however, certainly be taking us to the skies with a more vertical approach to gameplay and there appears to be some sport of vehicle crafting or building system – perhaps even a sort of in-game systemic, modular setup with power supplies and various building pieces that can be cobbled together in inventive ways. 

Either way, it won’t be much longer before we know for sure and we are, at the very least, about to see 10 solid minutes of in-game action right now! Follow along with The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay showcase below:

Updating…

New Tears of the Kingdom OLED console!

And a matching Pro Controller and case

