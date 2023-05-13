BLUETTI launches Mother’s Day sale with up to $700 off popular portable power stations

Mother’s Day is around the corner, and now BLUETTI is now tapping in to offer some of 9to5Toys’ favorite portable power stations to score mom some on-the-go energy. Its latest sale is now going on through the end of the week, offering discounts across its lineup of off-grid accessories with some of the best prices to date on everything from standalone power stations and solar panels to bundles and more.

BLUETTI Mother’s Day sale goes live

You might be asking yourself, why would mom even want a power station to begin with? Whether you have an outdoorsy parent who would immediately see the benefits from some new off-grid power or a mom who would enjoy the comforts of an electric outlet she can take anywhere, BLUETTI makes some of our favorite options on the market. Perfect making that upcoming camping trip feel even more luxurious, or even just bringing some extra power with you up to the fire pit, these are notable ways to bring lamps, heaters, smartphone chargers, and even more novel things like blenders with you anywhere.

On tap today for its Mother’s Day sale, BLUETTI is marking down a collection of its popular power stations to give you a few options. Everything is down to some of the best prices to date, and certainly of the year, too.

Kicking off the BLUETTI Mother’s Day sale, the brand is discounting its its ultra-capable AC300 portable power station in a bundle that also includes a companion B300 battery add-on. This package is ideal for usage at home to fight through power outages and the like, but is also flexible enough to handle camping trips and keeping all the gear running during tailgates. Now marked down to $3,198, this bundle would normally set you back $3,498 and is now sitting at its lowest price of the year and second-best to date.

Standout features include a 3,000W AC Pure Sine Wave inverter which can take full advantage of the internal 3,072Wh capacity. The AC300 is one of the brand’s more modular power stations, so alongside being upgraded by the companion B300 that’s included to add another 3,072Wh of juice, you can also pair an additional three of the battery packs into the system for an even longer duration of running without wall power. And now at $1,099, you’re looking at the best opportunity to save yet.

But if you need even more power, the even more capable AC500 power station is also on sale and comes bundled with a B300S battery add-on. Also part of the BLUETTI Black Friday sale, this package sells for $4,799 and delivers a whopping 8,072Wh of juice. You’re getting 16 different ways to recharge or fuel gear away from a wall outlet, with $400 in savings applied to make today’s offer the lowest we’ve ever seen.

A great place to start in the sale for those on a tighter budget is the BLUETTI EB3A. This is one of the brand’s most affordable power stations, which is now even more affordable thanks to some of the well-timed savings for mom. Normally selling for $299, you can currently drop the price down to $209 in order to score the 268Wh LiFePO4 battery and all of its charging tech. Much like you’ll find from all of the brand’s other releases, EB3A sports a rugged design that’s suited for hanging around outside with you camping or outside the stadium for tailgates.

BLUETTI AC200MAX provides even more power

If that isn’t quite enough juice for your specific needs, BLUETTI also steps up to one of its more powerful offerings that is getting in on the savings. The AC200MAX is an even more versatile than the entry-level EB3A above, and arrives with an internal 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery pack that is complemented by a 2200W pure sine wave inverter. On top of its larger battery, BLUETTI also delivers a more capable roster of charging outputs that are headlined by four full AC outlets. From there, you’ll also find a 100W USB-C output as well as four USB-A slots and more. And then rounding out the package, you’ll find a pair of 15W Qi pads on top and some port covers to help keep the entire package safe.

