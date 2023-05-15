Today’s best game deals: Octopath Traveler II $45, Celeste $7, Disney Collection $5, more

While you’re likely still experimenting in the epic new Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you might want to take a peek at today’s console games to ensure you score some deals on other ways to expand your library ahed of this summer. Amazon is now offering Octopath Traveler II on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching our previous mention and marking a return to the all-time low there. Today’s deal is also only the second notable price drop we have tracked on the latest release in the series. Octapath Traveller is a triumph for vintage RPG fans, delivering modern-retro visuals with HD-2D graphics and that classic approach to role-playing games from the golden era. Taking place in Solistia, players will “sail the seas and explore every corner of a world that changes from day to night” with customizable character skills and jobs. You will begin your adventure as one of the eight new travelers from the game, each with their own origins, motivations, and unique abilities to make use of. Head below for more.

