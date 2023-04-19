PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable for $80

Today, PowerA, a leading mobile and console accessory brand, is introducing its FUSION Pro 3 wired controller for Xbox Series X|S. As the brand’s latest controller, you’ll find four mappable advanced gaming buttons, swappable thumbsticks, magnetic impulse triggers, and more here. It’s built to work with Xbox One and newer but is specifically designed for the Series X|S and Windows 10/11 PCs. Ready to learn how this $80 controller can up your game? Keep reading to find out more.

PowerA’s FUSION Pro 3 lets you remap buttons in-game

If you’re someone who takes gaming seriously, then the PowerA FUSION Pro 3 controller is perfect for your setup. It takes the success of the FUSION Pro and the features from the FUSION Pro 2 and turns things up a notch. Those who are familiar with the previous-generation models will find that the latest FUSION Pro 3 has four mappable advanced gaming buttons that replace the detachable Pro Pack, which gives a more seamless way for you to “gain an advantage in nearly any game.” There’s also an included protective case that’s been redesigned to take up a more compact footprint and also keep your controller safe while traveling.

Continuing on, those four rear customizable buttons can be mapped while gaming, so you can easily program them for each individual game you’re in. This allows you to really tune the programming to fit whatever you need at the time and even swap what buttons do what between game modes. On top of that, there’s a three-way trigger lock for better response time or precision, depending on what you need, and swappable thumbsticks allow you to choose short or tall, concave or convex depending on what your preference is.

Also on the controller is a volume dial so you can tune the sound balance while gaming, and the one-touch mic mute allows you to quickly toggle your mic on or off with the quick touch of a button while gaming. The controller pairs with any 3.5mm stereo jack headset making it quite versatile, all things considered.

You can pre-order the PowerA FUSION Pro 3 Xbox controller for $79.99 at Amazon right now, with shipping beginning April 28. This is actually $10 below the previous MSRP of the last generation, making the latest FUSION Pro 3 an even better value.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you’re looking for a customizable and unique controller for your Xbox or PC setup, then the FUSION Pro 3 is a solid choice all around. With a 10-foot USB-C cable included in the package, you’ll be able to game from the couch or your chair with ease.

My favorite feature of the PowerA FUSION Pro 3 is that you can remap the customizable buttons on the fly in-game. This means that if you’re going from a more story-based title to an action-packed racer or RPG, then with a few clicks, your buttons are now ready to go with whatever function you need them to perform in that game.

