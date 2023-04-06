Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

The new Uniqlo Super Mario Bros. Movie apparel is now live. Uniqlo’s official clothing line is now available for purchase directly via the official site, spanning a range of t-shirt designs for adults and kids to celebrate the launch of Mario’s animated big screen debut. Joining the new JAKKS Pacific’s Super Mario Bros. toy lineup and the new Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie game, fans of the film and the Mushroom Kingdom can now secure themselves and the family some Uniqlo Super Mario Bros. Movie tees. Head below for a closer look.

Official Uniqlo Super Mario Bros. Movie apparel

The Uniqlo Super Mario Bros. Movie apparel is limited to a range of t-shirts for both adults and kids, featuring retro-inspired vintage-style designs, an almost box logo take, and some more basic options featuring the world famous plumber himself.

The pink Super Mario Bros. Movie UT short-sleeved graphic tee is a highlight for me here. Featuring Toad with his trusty frying pan from the film in front of a sort of monochrome design of the Mushroom Kingdom on the back, you’ll find embroidered lettering on the front reading “I AM THE BRAVEST, I FEAR NOTHING.”

Another standout here is the Super Mario Bros. Plumbing tee that almost looks like it could be some real-world marketing swag for a real business. Set across a flat blue base, you’ll find a sort of golden rendering of Mario and Luigi’s plumbing van and around back, a larger complete logo of the Super Mario Bros. Plumbing business.

In the movie, Mario and Luigi are operating their plumbing business in Brooklyn. On the front of the T-shirt, we feature their van logo as a one-point graphic. On the back, we feature their plumbing company’s logo in full.

And here’s a look at some of the models from the kids’ line:

The adult sizes are all listed at $24.90 while the kids’ model are going for $15. Everything is made of 100% cotton, and you better jump in soon as some sizes are already selling out.

