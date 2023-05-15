Nike’s Summer Ready Sale offers 20% off select styles with this promo code

For four days only, Nike is currently offering its members (free to sign-up) an extra 20% off select styles with code CAMPNIKE at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Better yet, all Nike members receive free delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Court Vision Low Next Nature that’s currently marked down to $60 and originally sold for $75. This style is available in nine color options and is highly versatile to wear during training sessions and beyond. The low cut collar allows you to easily slip on this shoe and the insole is cushioned to promote comfort. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Nike customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

