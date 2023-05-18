Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Streets of Rage 4, Be Focused Pro, Hell Raider, more

Thursday’s morning has now arrived and with it we have a fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside this morning’s App Store software offers, we also have discounts on Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini as well as the Siri-equipped ecobee Smart Thermostat and the official MagSafe 3 Mac charger. As for the apps, highlight offers include Last Colossus, Streets of Rage 4, Paper Chaser’s, Dungeon Raiders, Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer, and more. Head below for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: BWP – Bear Walking Pal: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PiP – Picture in Picture: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Streets of Rage 4: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Paper Chaser’s: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Raiders: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Brusfri: $8 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $3 (Reg. $5)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Millimeter Pro – screen ruler: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ACE Academy Visual Novel: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Train Kit: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Car Kit: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Car Kit: Racing: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Train Kit: Wild West: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Train Kit: Space: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Monster Truck Kit: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SAGA Synth | 16-Bit Super Fun!: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: xSearch for Safari: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Sequence Diagram: $10 (Reg. $12)

More on Streets of Rage 4:

Streets of Rage 4 takes forward the Streets of Rage legacy in this retro beat’em up with hand-drawn comic inspired graphics and updated mechanics. Streets of Rage comes back for a sequel 25 years after the last episode : a new crime syndicate seems to have taken control of the streets and corrupted the police. All you have to fight against them is your friends… and your fists ! Critically acclaimed, Streets of Rage 4 won several awards and nominated as Best Action Games at the 2020 Game Awards.

