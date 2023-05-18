Today’s best game deals: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom $60, Tony Hawk, COD, more

If you’re looking to score a copy of the incredible new Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom still, Super Shop is now offering physical copies for $10 off at $59.99 shipped using code CNNZELDA at checkout. Regularly $70 and still fetching as much at Amazon, considering it has already sold over 10 million copies and will almost certainly be the game of the year, deals on this one are going to be hard to come by. This is matching the best straight up discount we saw before release and another chance to score a slight discount if you didn’t pick it up ahead of launch. There’s not much to say about this one except everything…it’s an incredible experience, receiving perfect scores across the interwebs and a must-play for any Switch owner. The official Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch is still available, the official hardcover book collectible is at its best price ever, and be sure to check out the Nintendo Tears of the Kingdom merch while it’s still in-stock. Then head below for more.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Crysis Remastered eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Humble Bundle eShop sale from $5
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Almost Gone eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Carto eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Slay the Spire eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- The Wild at Heart eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Owlboy eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Fire Emblem Engage $51 (Reg. $60)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $54 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***NetherRealm officially unveils the new Mortal Kombat 1
***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $45.50 (Reg. $70)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection $20 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Xbox Activision Blizzard sale up to 67% off
- NBA 2K23 Xbox $14 (Reg. up to $70)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste PSN $7 (Reg. $20)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- PlayStation Games Under $20 sale
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon SEGA sale from $10
- Sonic games, Super monkey Ball and more
- Dead Space remake on Xbox $49 (Reg. $70)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Rare Replay w/ GoldenEye 007 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Wild Hearts $40 (Reg. $70)
- Also matched at GameStop
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable
Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more
Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15
Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning
New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day
ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck
