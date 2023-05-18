Today’s best game deals: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom $60, Tony Hawk, COD, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $70 $60
zelda-tears-of-the-kingdom-nintendo direct

If you’re looking to score a copy of the incredible new Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom still, Super Shop is now offering physical copies for $10 off at $59.99 shipped using code CNNZELDA at checkout. Regularly $70 and still fetching as much at Amazon, considering it has already sold over 10 million copies and will almost certainly be the game of the year, deals on this one are going to be hard to come by. This is matching the best straight up discount we saw before release and another chance to score a slight discount if you didn’t pick it up ahead of launch. There’s not much to say about this one except everything…it’s an incredible experience, receiving perfect scores across the interwebs and a must-play for any Switch owner. The official Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch is still available, the official hardcover book collectible is at its best price ever, and be sure to check out the Nintendo Tears of the Kingdom merch while it’s still in-stock. Then head below for more.

