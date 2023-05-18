ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced brings Siri control to your AC at $170

Amazon today is now offering the latest ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced for $169.99 shipped. Seeing a rare discount from its usual $190 going rate, today’s $20 discount amounts to the first discount in months. It’s also the third-best to date, coming within $21 of the all-time low set only once before. While not the new flagship version that still clocks in at $219 thanks to a sale we’ll cover below, this is still one of the newest additions to the ecobee smart thermostat lineup. Featuring onboard HomeKit support, all of the climate regulating tech is packed into a refreshed design with a touchscreen display that pairs with all of the smartphone and voice control tech. Speaking of, you’ll find Siri integration on top of support for Assistant, with Alexa baked in for calling up the assistant right from the device. Head below for more.

Compared to the flagship model, the lead deal arrives with a more budget-friendly build that is further accentuated by the sale. The only real drawbacks though come from the lack of a companion temperature sensor for hyperlocal readings to make quick adjustments to your space’s heating or cooling system. And while the model above can access Alexa right from the device itself, the flagship model delivers the same support for Siri. If that seems like it’s worth the extra cash, you can currently save on the more capable climate controller via Amazon right now. Dropping the price down to $219, today’s $31 discount is the best price of the year. It’s $1 under the previous discount and the lowest since it hit $215 back in November of last year.

As the work week comes to a close, our smart home guide is now filled with some notable price cuts for gear from all the popular voice assistant ecosystems. Notably in the Siri stable, TP-Link’s new Kasa Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug is on sale for one of the first times since launching at the end of last year and is now down to $24. There are also some in-wall light switches equipped with much of the same HomeKit affinity now down at $19.

ecobee Smart Thermostat features:

The all new ecobee’s Smart Thermostat Enhanced gives you automatic energy savings and adapts to your lifestyle by adjusting temperature based on occupancy, suggesting schedule changes, and optimizing your energy savings. eco+ comes with features that automatically turn temperatures down when you’re away or asleep. Works with your smart device or Apple Watch and connects to your smart home system like Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and IFTTT. Trusted by experts and made for the planet, Smart Thermostat Enhanced delivers unparalleled comfort and savings.

