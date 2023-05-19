Today’s best game deals: Huge price drops on Mortal Kombat 11 from $5 ahead of MK1 launch

With the official announcement of Mortal Kombat 1 yesterday and pre-orders kicking off today, we are now tracking some solid deals on Mortal Kombat 11. Now on sale across just about every platform, you can now practice your fatalities ahead of MK1’s launch in September. Mortal Kombat 11 is now down at $4.99 in digital form via PSN alongside the digital Xbox Ultimate version at $8.99 down from the regular $60 price tag. The Switch version is marked down to $9.99 on the eShop where it usually fetches $50 alongside the $50 Ultimate Add-On Bundle at $14.99. Even PC gamers can get in on the action today with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Injustice 2 Legendary Edition Bundle down at just $9.99 on Steam (this giant package of content typically sells for as much as $130). And here’s everything you need to know about the new Mortal Kombat 1 before you head below for more game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Using code CNNZELDA at checkout
- Crysis Remastered eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Bricktales eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Humble Bundle eShop sale from $5
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Almost Gone eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Carto eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Slay the Spire eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- The Wild at Heart eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Owlboy eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $53 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***NetherRealm officially unveils the new Mortal Kombat 1
***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $45.50 (Reg. $70)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection $20 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Xbox Activision Blizzard sale up to 67% off
- NBA 2K23 Xbox $14 (Reg. up to $70)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste PSN $7 (Reg. $20)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- PlayStation Games Under $20 sale
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon SEGA sale from $10
- Sonic games, Super monkey Ball and more
- Dead Space remake on Xbox $49 (Reg. $70)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Rare Replay w/ GoldenEye 007 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Wild Hearts $40 (Reg. $70)
- Also matched at GameStop
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
