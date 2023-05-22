Use Amazon’s wireless multi-platform Luna gamepad back down to $50 (Nearly 30% off)

Update 5/22: Amazon has now launched a new gaming sale centered around its wireless multi-platform Luna gamepad, which is now back down at $49.99 shipped. That’s nearly 30% off, matching our previous mention, and joined by a series of bundle offers that, in most cases, are even lower than our mention from the top of the month.

Amazon is now once again giving folks another shot at scoring its multi-platform wireless Luna gamepad at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is matching both our previous mention and the 2023 low to deliver the second-best overall total all-time. While it was built for Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service, it also works on Windows, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices to deliver a truly multi-platform wireless experience. You can even use the controller’s mic to launch games with Alexa on Fire TV or Fire Tablet devices. USB-C charging, low-friction thumbsticks, a D-pad, and textured grips are all in place here and you can get a deeper look at the user experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Amazon Luna Controller bundle deals:

If you would prefer one of those Switch-style wrap-around controllers for your mobile kit, PowerA’s MOGA XP7-X Mobile Bluetooth Controller is now at a new $71 Amazon all-time low. This one also works in tabletop mode at home on Windows machines and you can get a complete look in our launch coverage as well as yesterday’s deal post right here. Then go check out PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller and the the new Sunkissed Vibe model Microsoft debuted this week.

Amazon Luna Wireless Controller:

Designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service. Windows, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices. When playing on Luna, pause your game on one screen then pick up right where you left off on another. Connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers using Cloud Direct technology for low-latency gameplay. Use Luna Controller as game controller on any Bluetooth-compatible device.

