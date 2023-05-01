Microsoft brings the Sunkissed Vibes this summer with latest Xbox controller design

Joining today’s all-time lows on the official Xbox Series X/S storage Expansion Cards from $150, Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox wireless controller. Taking to the Xbox Wire today, we are getting our first look at the new Sunkissed Vibes Special Edition gamepad. The exclusive new controller now sits alongside a few recent releases to Microsoft’s stable of in-house gamepads including the customizable Redfall controllers that landed on Xbox Design Lab, the Earth Day model, and before that, the all-green variant that released ahead of St. Patrick’s Day. While none of those, including the new Sunkissed are arguably as cute as the limited edition Grogu gamepad, you can get a closer at the now available new Xbox wireless controller below.

New Xbox wireless controller with Sunkissed Vibes

After teaming up last year, Microsoft and fashion nail polish brand OPI are back at it again. But this time, instead of a new colorways for your nails, the official current-generation Xbox wireless controller is getting a new coat of polish. Tapping into the sun-kissed vibes of summer, the new gamepad features a shimmering array of soft orange, sky blue, and hits of neon/volt green. More specifically, a pearlescent melon top case, bold, glossy D-pad with a splash of OPI’s Flex on the Beach, and pastel back case, bumpers, and thumbsticks tinted with OPI’s Surf Naked blue – all tones from the brand’s nail polish line.

From there, all of the usual specs, compatibility, and customization options you’re used to are available:

This Special Edition controller seamlessly integrates with your current Xbox setup and supports play on console, PC, iOS, and Android. It’s a stylish companion for wherever your summer vibes take you, boasting up to 40 hours of battery life and a 3.5mm stereo headset jack. And once you’ve perfectly coordinated your color palette, you can further personalize the controller through customized button mapping with the Xbox Accessories app.

The new Xbox wireless controller, or Sunkissed Vibes Special Edition, is now available for pre-order directly from Microsoft at $69.99, although Microsoft is making a point of saying that in the US it is exclusively available at Target. It will officially release on May 9, 2023.

More of the latest form the world of Xbox:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!