Amazon’s 2nd-gen Echo Buds with ANC now start from $80 (Reg. up to $140), more

After revealing its latest earbuds alongside the Echo Pop speaker, Amazon is now serving up some solid deals on the higher-end Echo Buds. While you can still lock-in the special $40 launch discount on the brand new set, the second-generation Echo Buds with the active noise cancellation you won’t get on the new set are now on sale. You can land the set without the wireless charging case for $79.99 or with the Qi tech down at $99.99 shipped. Regularly $120 and $140 respectively, you’re looking at $40 in savings on both options and the best we can find. These deals are also matching the best we have tracked since the holidays last year. Alongside Alexa-ready voice command action, the platform-agnostic buds also communicate with all Android and iOS devices including access to both Siri and Google Assistant. From there, you can expect to score “crisp, balanced sound” alongside active noise cancellation and a workout-ready, sweat-resistant design. A 15-hour battery life should last most folks all day and a 15-minute quick charge tacks on another 2 hours to the total. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, if you can do without the active noise cancellation on the higher-end set, the brand new Echo Buds are worth a look. Down at just $40 shipped for the pre-order phase, it’s hard to deny the value they bring to your EDC and workout setup. Just keep in mind, they won’t officially release and begin shipping until June 7, 2023. Otherwise, just scoop up a pair of Anker’s Life P2 at under $35 and save even more.

While the Amazon Echo Buds deliver notable bang for your buck in the smart-assistant earbuds category, if you’re anything like me you’ll want to stop by this morning’s new Sony sale. While the brand’s world-class over-ears are the star of the show in Amazon’s latest sale event, you’ll also find some of its notable LinkBuds on tap as well. Get a closer look at this in our hands-on review.

It might also be worth diving into the brand new Belkin SoundForm Pulse loaded with ANC and multipoint audio, but without the premium price tag.

Echo Buds with the active noise cancellation features:

Dynamic audio and active noise cancellation (ANC) – Premium speakers deliver crisp, balanced sound. Sealed in-ear design and ANC limit background noise.

Customize your audio – Audio Personalization helps tune audio for your unique hearing preferences to enhance your enjoyment of music and more.

Compact and comfortable – Echo Buds are small, light, and sweat-resistant, with a secure, customizable fit that’s made to move with you.

Hands-free entertainment – Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play podcasts, and read Audible audiobooks—just ask.

Long-lasting battery – Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge and up to 15 hrs with the charging case. A 15-min quick charge provides up to 2 hrs of music. Wireless charging case compatible with Qi-certified wireless charging pads.

Leave your phone in your pocket – Use your voice to make calls, set reminders, add items to your shopping list, or even start a meditation session.

Works with other assistants – Compatible with iOS and Android, and supports access to Siri and Google Assistant.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!