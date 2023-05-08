Belkin’s new SoundForm Pulse deliver ANC and multipoint audio without the premium price

Belkin is gearing up to launch its latest earbuds, this time around packing some features we don’t normally see in such an affordable price point. The new SoundForm Pulse earbuds from Belkin not only arrive with ANC at $120, but also with 35-hour battery life and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity ahead of launching later this month.

Belkin launches new SoundForm Pulse earbuds

Recent Belkin debuts in the true wireless earbuds circle made their mark with the unique inclusion of Apple Find My tech. The time in the spotlight for those buds have come and gone though, with the brand now ditching that headline feature in order to just go back to focusing on earbuds that standout in more ways than just one. That’s where the new Belkin SoundForm Pulse arrive.

The real star of the show, especially when considering the $120 price point, is the hybrid active noise cancellation. That option to block out ambient noise, be it when focusing throughout the day in a busy coffee shop or making flights more tolerable. You won’t find a companion transparency mode, and with the silicone eartips that Belkin went with, you’ll have to likely take the buds out to actively hear your surroundings. But that should mean that for the going rate, these handle filtering out sound around you quite well.

Packed into the design that merges the usual stick form-factors with more fitness-oriented buds, the SoundForm Pulse earbuds from Belkin pack up to 7 hours of playback per charge before it’s time to click them into the charging case. It might be on the bulkier side, as these more affordable pairs of earbuds often times are, but the case does pack Qi and USB-C charging capabilities on top of offering an extra 28 hours of playback.

Connectivity is another area where Belkin really lets these earbuds shine and even punch above their weight class. Multipoint audio is built right onto the chipset, ensuring you can connect the SoundForm Pulse to multiple devices at once for quickly switching between your phone, laptop, and other devices. In the same vein, there’s also Google Fast Pair support, as well.

One of the only features that does appear to be missing this time around on the new Belkin SoundForm Pulse are in-ear detention sensors. It’s ultimately a feature that many of the more budget-conscious buds choose to omit, and not something that many shoppers will be all too frustrated without. Especially with the rest of the feature set, some of the other mode novel sticking points should more than justify these earbuds over other models in the price point.

We already mentioned the $119.99 price point, but it’s the final area of these earbuds that really shine. The Belkin SoundForm Pulse will be bringing all of its ANC and multipoint audio prowess to market when they officially launch at the end of the month. You can pre-order the earbuds now ahead of time on Amazon, with orders beginning to ship on May 29.

