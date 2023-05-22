9to5Toys favorite Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD lands in your EDC at a new $115 low today

The Samsung T7 is easily one of the most popular portable SSDs around here and it just dropped to its best price on Amazon. You can now score the Samsung T7 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $114.99 shipped. This model sold for between $200 and $230 for most of last year at Amazon and now carries a regular price of $170 directly from Samsung. While these rock-bottom price drops on this model tend to be limited to one color option, this new Amazon all-time low is live on both the red and grey models. Despite the newer T7 Shield launching in mid 2022, the T7 remains a solid contender and now at a slightly lower price. It delivers the same 1,050MB/s speeds alongside USB 3.2 Gen 2 support and modern USB-C connectivity. It doesn’t include the rubber outer shell found on the T7 Shield, but still provides 6-foot drop protection. Head below for more details.

Today’s lead deal now undercuts much of the competition in the 2TB category and that includes the price drops we are tracking on CORSAIR’s latest 1,600MB/s model, the Kingston XS2000, and the SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO. The closest option in terms of price right now would be the Crucial X8 2TB with very similar specs that is also sitting at the $115 Amazon low.

If you’re after one of the WD_BLACK metal-plated gaming SSDs, you’re in luck. The P40, my personal pick for the best one out there, has now dropped to a new Amazon all-time low for Gaming Week. Down at $100 shipped, you can get a closer look at what it will bring to your setup in today’s deal coverage and our hands-on review.

Samsung T7 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Transfers files nearly 9. 5x faster than external hard disk drive (HDD). Reads up to 1,050 MB/s / Writes up to 1,000 MB/s on USB 3.2 Gen 2 supported devices…Data transfer speed may vary depending on the user’s PC environment and the types of data being transferred. USB 3.2 Gen2 and UASP support are required for maximum transfer speed (1,050MB/s)…Dynamic Thermal Guard tech protects the T7 (T7 Touch) from overheating by automatically slowing down the data transfer if necessary.

