Upgrade your garage with Chamberlain’s smart myQ opener system at new low of $168 ($92 off)

Amazon is offering the Chamberlain Smart myQ Connected Garage Door Opener Kit for $167.99 shipped. Down from a $260 normal going rate at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at $92 off the regular price and also delivers 36% in savings. On top of that, it also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of forgetting to close the garage when you leave the house or go to bed, then fret no more. Chamberlain’s smart garage door opener is controlled from a wall panel like normal but also your smartphone through the myQ app or even with Amazon Key to allow the online retail giant to place packages inside your garage for safe keeping. With support for up to two 100W light bulbs, you’ll get plenty of illumination in your garage just from this opener. It also leverages a belt drive system which offers quiet operation as to not wake the family when you leave or arrive back home. Lastly, the app feature not only allows you to open or close the garage door, but also brings scheduling into the mix so you can tell it to close at midnight every night, that way you never go to bed with the door left open. Keep reading for more.

If you like your garage door opener already, but want to bring smarts into the mix, then consider picking up the myQ smart garage door controller for $30 at Amazon. Designed to add smarts to your exiting opener, this controller pairs up with most garage doors made after the 1993 that use the typical learning button and rolling codes instead of dip switches. So, if your garage door is compatible, then this is a budget-friendly option to add voice and smartphone control to your existing setup.

Take the smarts outside when you pick up Rachio’s hose timer system that’s on sale for an $80 low right now. Coming in at $20 off, this 20% discount makes now a great time to pick the system up. Designed to automate your home’s watering needs, the smart unit simply screws onto a faucet bib and then you screw a hose to the other end. No sprinkler system or other controllers are needed here, and setup should take just a few minutes once it arrives.

Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener features:

Smartphone control: Control, secure, and monitor the garage with the myQ app-anytime, from anywhere

Quiet operation: Quiet AC motor and strong belt drive system ensures for comfortable living spaces near the garage

Next generation garage technology: Improved Wi-Fi connectivity and enhanced memory to support new myQ features

