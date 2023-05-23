Cuisinart stainless steel prep cart has organizes your next backyard cookout at new low of $66

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Outdoor BBQ Prep Cart for $65.78 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $90 at Amazon, Home Depot charges a whopping $180 for this grilling cart right now, for comparison. Today’s deal also comes in at the al-time low and delivers at least 27% in savings. Comprised of a 36- by 18-inch stainless steel work surface, this prep table is designed to get your meat, fish, veggies, and more ready to cook on. There’s a storage shelf with five adjustable positions which let you make it the perfect height for your needs. In addition to the shelf, you’ll also find a garbage bag and paper towel holder (separately) as well as six tool hooks to keep your tongs, spatula, and more ready to go at a moment’s notice. Keep reading for more.

When you compare today’s lead deal against the competition, not much stacks up. For example, Cuisinart’s plastic folding prep table is $75 right now. And, the next-best price we can find for one with a steel top is from Royal Gourmet at $99. So, for those who want a versatile outdoor cooking prep surface, today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets.

Don’t forget that yesterday we uncovered a new all-time low on Z GRILLS’ pellet grill and smoker. Down to $395, you’re saving $155 from its normal going rate and enjoying the best price yet. Not sure why you should choose a pellet smoker as your outdoor cooking companion? We dive deep into why it’s our personal favorite in a post from last weekend, helping you make the best decision ahead of summer cookouts.

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Grilling Prep Table features:

The storage shelf has 5 adjustable positions, allowing you to place the shelf exactly where you need it

The paper towel holder can accommodate a jumbo roll of paper towels and is conveniently located to the right of the work surface

The trash bag holder makes it easy to remove food scraps and trash from the work surface and accommodates 13-30 gallon trash bags

The 6 tool hooks provide ample space to keep all of your BBQ tools handy while grilling

