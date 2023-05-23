Cuisinart stainless steel prep cart has organizes your next backyard cookout at new low of $66

Patrick Campanale -
Reg. $90 $66

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Outdoor BBQ Prep Cart for $65.78 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $90 at Amazon, Home Depot charges a whopping $180 for this grilling cart right now, for comparison. Today’s deal also comes in at the al-time low and delivers at least 27% in savings. Comprised of a 36- by 18-inch stainless steel work surface, this prep table is designed to get your meat, fish, veggies, and more ready to cook on. There’s a storage shelf with five adjustable positions which let you make it the perfect height for your needs. In addition to the shelf, you’ll also find a garbage bag and paper towel holder (separately) as well as six tool hooks to keep your tongs, spatula, and more ready to go at a moment’s notice. Keep reading for more.

When you compare today’s lead deal against the competition, not much stacks up. For example, Cuisinart’s plastic folding prep table is $75 right now. And, the next-best price we can find for one with a steel top is from Royal Gourmet at $99. So, for those who want a versatile outdoor cooking prep surface, today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets.

Don’t forget that yesterday we uncovered a new all-time low on Z GRILLS’ pellet grill and smoker. Down to $395, you’re saving $155 from its normal going rate and enjoying the best price yet. Not sure why you should choose a pellet smoker as your outdoor cooking companion? We dive deep into why it’s our personal favorite in a post from last weekend, helping you make the best decision ahead of summer cookouts.

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Grilling Prep Table features:

  • The storage shelf has 5 adjustable positions, allowing you to place the shelf exactly where you need it
  • The paper towel holder can accommodate a jumbo roll of paper towels and is conveniently located to the right of the work surface
  • The trash bag holder makes it easy to remove food scraps and trash from the work surface and accommodates 13-30 gallon trash bags
  • The 6 tool hooks provide ample space to keep all of your BBQ tools handy while grilling

