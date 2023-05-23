Smartphone Accessories: LED Desk Lamp with 10W/7.5W Wireless Charger $18 (50% off), more

Patrick Campanale
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesPoukaran
50% off From $13

Poukaran Direct (94% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its LED Desk Lamp with 10W/7.5W Wireless Charger for $17.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code L7RZIX3P at checkout. Down from its normal $36 going rate, today’s deal saves you 50% from the list price and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in the process. This lamp gives you quite a few functions in one. For starters, well, it’s a lamp. It’s sleek and will give illumination to your desk so you can do things at night or when the light is low. Then, there’s the built-in display which shows the time, date, and temperature at a glance. Lastly, you have the charging aspect. There’s a 10W/7.5W Qi wireless charging pad on the base of the lamp for you to simply set a compatible smartphone or set of headphones on to power up. Plus, there’s a 2.1A USB-A port on the back so you can even plug in a secondary device like a mouse, keyboard, or anything else that doesn’t support Qi wireless charging.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Owning both USB charging port and fast wireless charger (needs 5V/2A adapter, already Included) Which means you can charge two devices and use the desk lamp to work at the same time. You can press “On/Off button” for 3 seconds to turn on/off the LCD screen light. Includes a digital clock for time, date and temperature display.

Set an alarm or time for your desk light. Remove clutter from your office desk! Bright and eco-friendly LED lighting with an anti-glare shade. 5 levels of adjustable brightness for clear reading and studying without eye strain. 3 colors temperature available(Warm White/ Natural White/ Cold White) for work(office), reading(studying), relaxation(bedroom) and more.

Show More Comments