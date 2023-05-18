Razer’s new Nommo V2 speakers pack THX Spatial Audio and RGB lighting for your setup

Today, Razer is updating its Nommo PC speaker lineup with V2 models all around. With three new versions being announced today, you’ll find that these speakers offer full-range and there’s even models with wireless subwoofers and THX Spatial Audio support. In fact, Razer is also now building in rear projection RGB lighting that ties in with its Chroma software for added illumination of your setup. Ready to find out which Razer Nommo V2 speaker set is right for your desk? Head below for a full breakdown.

Razer’s Nomma V2 Pro is a fully-loaded speaker system for your desk

We’ll start out with what Razer calls its “ultimate gaming speakers,” that is, the Nommo V2 Pro. Featuring “industry-leading” functions like 3-inch full-range drivers and aluminum phase plugs, the Nommo V2 Pro is said to offer a “natural, crystal-clear acoustic” and is the “world’s first PC gaming speaker system to feature a wireless down-firing subwoofer.” That’s right, the subwoofer here no longer needs to be tethered to the speakers, which makes this audio setup perfect for those with a standing desk. You’ll also find rear-projection Razer Chroma RGB lighting here, and also THX Spatial Audio support, which provides a “wide, true-to-life soundstage.”

Then, you have the Razer Wireless Control Pod. While included with the Nommo V2 Pro, you’ll have to buy it as a standalone accessory for the Nommo V2 and V2 X that we’ll talk more about below. This Wireless Control Pod features a rotatable, clickable dial and source button to make it easy to chang evolume, play and pause, adjust the EQ, and more all without having to open up a piece of software on your PC.

You’ll also find that, in addition to the Nommo V2 Pro, Razer is launching both the Nommo V2 and V2 X speaker systems. Both feature two 3-inch full-range drivers and THX Spatial Audio for a room-filling soundstage, while the differences are in the fact that the V2 includes a wired subwoofer and rear-projection Chroma RGB and the V2 X doesn’t have either of those functions.

So, if you want just a bare-bones experience that still sounds good, the V2 X will be your best bet. Coming in at $149, the Razer Nommo V2 X will deliver Spatial Audio and two 3-inch full-range drivers to your gaming setup. Stepping up to the Nommo V2 will set you back $299, though this does include the wired subwoofer and rear-projection lighting. However, for those who want to go all out, the Nommo V2 Pro from Razer will run $449 with the wireless subwoofer and included Wireless Control Pod being the main differentiating factors here. You can purchase all three models starting today at Amazon, with the Wireless Control Pod coming as a standalone purchase in August.

9to5Toys’ Take

I still use my Razer Nommo Chroma speakers for my gaming setup and absolutely love them. If I’m not wearing a headset, then the Nommo Chroma are my go-to speakers as they sound fantastic. With the refreshed design and larger drivers available in the Nommo V2 lineup, I can only imagine you’d get much of the same experience, if not better.

However, where I fail to see the value jump is in the V2 to V2 Pro. Yes, the wireless subwoofer and included Wireless Control Pod are nice features, but coming in at $150 above the cost of the V2 is pretty pricy. You’ll get all the same experience (just with a cable) by going with the slightly more affordable Nommo V2, and that’s where I think the sweet spot is for this release.

